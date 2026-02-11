The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Sunday, March 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Kroger has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Kroger has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kroger to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.92. 1,996,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,029,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.62. Kroger has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.09 and a 200-day moving average of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Kroger had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 0.54%.The firm had revenue of $33.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Appointment of Greg Foran as CEO signals an operational turnaround — Foran’s Walmart U.S. track record and focus on store execution is cited as the primary catalyst lifting investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Market narratives expect Foran to drive margin and store improvements; coverage pieces position the hire as a re?rating trigger for a now standalone Kroger. Kroger’s New CEO: A Turnaround Play in Aisle 4?

Analyst support: Telsey reiterated an Outperform and $80 PT; Guggenheim reaffirmed Buy with a $78 target — both imply double?digit upside and help sustain the rally. Positive Sentiment: Balance?sheet cleanup and capital returns — recent large impairment removed underperforming automation investments and Kroger completed a $5B accelerated buyback; management projects ~ $400M e?commerce profit improvement from a store?centric fulfillment pivot. These moves reduce overhang and support EPS. MarketBeat: Turnaround article

Dividend timing and promotions — Kroger pays a small quarterly dividend and is running seasonal promotions (Valentine’s Day surf & turf offers), which support sales seasonality but are unlikely to materially move the stock alone. Neutral Sentiment: Local development and community pushback — a proposed Kroger west of Kalamazoo raised walkability concerns; localized planning issues are unlikely to affect companywide fundamentals. Walkability concerns

Local development and community pushback — a proposed Kroger west of Kalamazoo raised walkability concerns; localized planning issues are unlikely to affect companywide fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Store closures in Houston — Kroger plans to close two Houston?area stores in April as part of “long?term health” measures; while cost?focused, closures can reduce near?term sales and raise questions about market competitiveness in affected areas. Kroger planning to close two Houston-area stores

The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger’s stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

