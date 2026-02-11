First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FCEF)

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

FCEF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.69. 25,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,005. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.87. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The company has a market cap of $69.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 449.6% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 405.2% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000.

About First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income. FCEF was launched on Sep 27, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

