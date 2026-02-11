Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Plans $0.14 Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 2nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of NASDAQ:CPZ traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 13,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,493. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $16.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. sold 20,000 shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 38,817 shares in the company, valued at $566,728.20. The trade was a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ: CPZ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver long-term total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The trust pursues this objective by maintaining a diversified portfolio of equity securities with an overlay of dynamic income strategies, including the use of call and put options.
The trust’s core investment approach combines long and short positions in U.S. and foreign equities, allowing portfolio managers to express both positive and negative views on individual securities and sectors.
