Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.19), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 17.34%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.79 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Martin Marietta Materials’ conference call:

Martin Marietta reported a record 2025, saying SOAR 2025 targets were met with strong capital allocation (about $16 billion of portfolio transactions), ~$2.1 billion returned to shareholders, and leverage inside their target range (2.0–2.5x).

of portfolio transactions), returned to shareholders, and leverage inside their target range (2.0–2.5x). 2026 guidance assumes modest growth — shipments ~ +2% at the midpoint and consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $2.49 billion (includes discontinued ops) — while planned capex is cut to $575 million to boost free cash for M&A and buybacks; the pending Quikrete asset exchange (expected close in Q1) will prompt an updated guide.

at the midpoint and consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of approximately (includes discontinued ops) — while planned capex is cut to to boost free cash for M&A and buybacks; the pending Quikrete asset exchange (expected close in Q1) will prompt an updated guide. The core aggregates business drove results — full-year aggregates revenue up, gross profit per ton rose materially (2025 ag GP/ton of $8.45 , +12% YoY), and price-cost spread strength plus a network-optimization pilot that lowered COGS per ton point to further margin upside as rollout continues.

, +12% YoY), and price-cost spread strength plus a network-optimization pilot that lowered COGS per ton point to further margin upside as rollout continues. Near-term demand risks remain — private single-family housing and non-residential starts are well below recent peaks and affordability is a constraint, and the Premier Magnesia acquisition is margin-dilutive to specialties while recently announced M&A (Quikrete, Minnesota) may create ASP/mix headwinds until integrated.

Shares of MLM stock traded down $35.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $672.34. 504,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,217. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $441.95 and a 1 year high of $710.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $643.76 and its 200 day moving average is $624.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $637.00 to $681.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $754.00 to $758.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $676.63.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc (NYSE: MLM) is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value?added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready?mixed concrete and related materials and services.

