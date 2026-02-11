Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Logansport Financial Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of LOGN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.60. 756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266. Logansport Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Logansport Financial alerts:

About Logansport Financial

(Get Free Report)

Logansport Financial Corporation (OTCMKTS:LOGN) is the bank holding company for Logansport State Bank, a community bank headquartered in Logansport, Indiana. The company provides a broad suite of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, focusing on relationship-based banking tailored to the needs of individuals, families and small- to medium-sized businesses in north-central Indiana.

Logansport State Bank’s product offerings include checking and savings accounts, time deposits, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage financing, and cash management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Logansport Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logansport Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.