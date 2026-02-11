Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2026

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGNGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Logansport Financial Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of LOGN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.60. 756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266. Logansport Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.20.

About Logansport Financial

(Get Free Report)

Logansport Financial Corporation (OTCMKTS:LOGN) is the bank holding company for Logansport State Bank, a community bank headquartered in Logansport, Indiana. The company provides a broad suite of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, focusing on relationship-based banking tailored to the needs of individuals, families and small- to medium-sized businesses in north-central Indiana.

Logansport State Bank’s product offerings include checking and savings accounts, time deposits, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage financing, and cash management solutions.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Logansport Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logansport Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.