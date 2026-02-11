Doubleline Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DFVE) Short Interest Down 94.0% in January

Doubleline Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DFVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,428 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the January 15th total of 40,271 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,010 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,010 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doubleline Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Doubleline Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Doubleline Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:DFVE – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,874 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 42.42% of Doubleline Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Doubleline Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Doubleline Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFVE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.65. Doubleline Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $34.50.

About Doubleline Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF

The DoubleLine Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF (DFVE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays Fortune 500 Equal Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US stocks, selected based on revenue. The portfolio is constructed from the Fortune 500 list. DFVE was launched on Jan 31, 2024 and is issued by DoubleLine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doubleline Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleline Fortune 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.