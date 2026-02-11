Short Interest in SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCH) Expands By 897.9%

SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 69,244 shares, a growth of 897.9% from the January 15th total of 6,939 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,367 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 176,367 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%
MYCH stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 346,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,269. SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $25.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08.
SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.0911 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.
SPDR SSGA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The SPDR SSgA My2028 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2028. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCH was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.
