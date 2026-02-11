GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $40.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. GitLab traded as low as $29.58 and last traded at $29.7210, with a volume of 1281137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GTLB. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on GitLab from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded GitLab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

In related news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 54,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,952,628.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 334,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $12,750,212.16. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 766,644 shares of company stock worth $30,370,356. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GitLab by 1.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 776,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,496,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.62 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day moving average of $42.45.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $244.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 4.70%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.960 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.230 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

