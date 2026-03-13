Vertcoin Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $14.26 thousand worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0518 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Arweave (AR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72,376.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.75 or 0.00649313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00012530 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $359.25 or 0.00496576 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00077258 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.61 or 0.00299408 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00011785 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 73,840,041 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm. Facebook, Telegram, Youtube, Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

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