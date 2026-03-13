Theta Fuel Price Hits $0.0130 on Top Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $94.55 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00013812 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000626 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 7,259,039,727 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenuesTheta Fuel (TFUEL) is the operational token of the Theta protocol. TFUEL is used for on-chain operations like payments to Edge Node relayers for sharing a video stream, or for deploying or interacting with smart contracts. Relayers earn TFUEL for every video stream they relay to other users on the network. You can think of Theta Fuel as the “gas” of the protocol. There were 5 billion TFUEL at genesis of Theta blockchain, and the supply increases annually at a fixed percentage set at the protocol level. In December 2020, Theta Labs announced Theta 3.0, which introduces a new crypto-economics design for TFuel, in particular, the concept of TFuel staking and burning. This will greatly expand the capacity and use cases of the network and maximize the utility value of TFuel. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, GitHub, RedditWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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