Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Purchased by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.92.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at $627,145,215.90. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 577,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $425.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.71, a PEG ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.86. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $498.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

