Zacks Research Upgrades Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) to “Hold”

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.77.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.07. 255,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,069. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.16.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $295.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.20 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 6.67%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 28.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and sells high-quality reagents, instruments and services for the research, diagnostic and bioprocessing markets. Its core product offerings include recombinant proteins, antibodies, immunoassays, nucleic acid probes and kits, single-cell analysis solutions and automated protein analysis systems. Flagship brands such as R&D Systems, Novus Biologicals, ProteinSimple and Advanced Cell Diagnostics provide researchers and clinicians with reliable tools for cell biology, immunology, proteomics and genomics applications.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Bio-Techne serves customers across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct sales, distributors and strategic partnerships.

