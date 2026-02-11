Wells Fargo & Company Increases Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $109.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACGL. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays set a $104.00 price target on Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Mizuho set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.73.

Shares of ACGL stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,661. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.42. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $103.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average of $91.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.64. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 8,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $756,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 266,681 shares in the company, valued at $25,233,356.22. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 203,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $19,143,017.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 351,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,992,328.40. This represents a 36.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,666 shares of company stock worth $20,728,673. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $441,551,000. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $210,856,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 409.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,835,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,147 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 289.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,368,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,615,000 after buying an additional 1,016,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 112.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,895,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,953,000 after buying an additional 1,003,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and underwriting strength: ACGL reported strong operating results (EPS $2.98, ahead of consensus) and management highlighted solid underwriting and investment income that drove a sizable year?over?year rise in operating income. Arch Capital Q4 results (BusinessWire)

Q4 earnings beat and underwriting strength: ACGL reported strong operating results (EPS $2.98, ahead of consensus) and management highlighted solid underwriting and investment income that drove a sizable year?over?year rise in operating income. Positive Sentiment: Management tone and capital actions supportive: Management emphasized disciplined underwriting and capital allocation; analysts note accelerating share buybacks (management flagged meaningful buybacks into 2026) which supports EPS and capital return. Measured underwriting view (Seeking Alpha)

Management tone and capital actions supportive: Management emphasized disciplined underwriting and capital allocation; analysts note accelerating share buybacks (management flagged meaningful buybacks into 2026) which supports EPS and capital return. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed top?line vs. margins: While EPS and margins looked strong, reported revenue ($3.80B) came in below some Wall Street revenue estimates (~$3.94B), leaving ambiguity about premium growth versus margin focus. Earnings detail (MarketBeat)

Mixed top?line vs. margins: While EPS and margins looked strong, reported revenue ($3.80B) came in below some Wall Street revenue estimates (~$3.94B), leaving ambiguity about premium growth versus margin focus. Negative Sentiment: Short interest pickup: Short interest rose materially in late January to ~7.05M shares (~2% of float), a ~21.5% increase from mid?January, signaling some investor skepticism and adding potential downside pressure. (Short?interest data reported 2/10.)

Short interest pickup: Short interest rose materially in late January to ~7.05M shares (~2% of float), a ~21.5% increase from mid?January, signaling some investor skepticism and adding potential downside pressure. (Short?interest data reported 2/10.) Negative Sentiment: Underperformance vs. peers intraday: Coverage noted ACGL underperformed some competitors on Tuesday despite gains earlier in the session, suggesting relative?performance selling or sector rotation may be weighing on the stock. Underperformance note (MarketWatch)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch’s product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

