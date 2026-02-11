Unity Software (NYSE:U) Announces Earnings Results

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $503.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 24.15%.The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Unity Software’s conference call:

Vector ad product delivered mid?teen sequential growth for a third straight quarter, was Unity’s largest Grow contributor (56% of Grow revenue), posted a January revenue record (?+70% YoY) and is expected to exceed a $1 billion annual run rate by end of 2026.

The legacy ironSource ad network is rapidly shrinking (forecasted to be <6% of total revenue in Q1), and Unity is displacing lower?margin network revenue with higher?quality AI platform revenue to boost long?term growth and profitability.

Create returned to growth (?16% YoY ex?nonstrategic revenue) with rapid Unity 6 adoption, strong China traction, a move to browser?based collaborative authoring (Unity Studio) and an AI authoring beta at GDC aimed at expanding the addressable market and monetization paths.

Financial momentum accelerated — Q4 Adjusted EBITDA of $125M (25% margin), 2025 free cash flow >$400M (+41%), reduced stock comp and a stronger balance sheet (> $2B cash, converted notes extended to 2030); Q1 guidance: $480–$490M revenue and continued margin expansion.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of U stock traded down $9.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.43. 42,348,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,392,139. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.96. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.63, a PEG ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 2.04. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

In related news, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 34,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $1,436,672.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 573,871 shares in the company, valued at $23,746,781.98. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $1,697,614.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,192,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,347,346.58. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,338,021 shares of company stock valued at $63,138,575. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Unity Software by 88.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 12.9% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Unity Software this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat: Unity reported $0.24 EPS vs. a $0.20 consensus and revenue of $503.1M (up 10.1% YoY), surprising on the upside and improving from a loss a year ago. This is the primary near-term bullish driver. Zacks: Q4 beat

Q4 beat: Unity reported $0.24 EPS vs. a $0.20 consensus and revenue of $503.1M (up 10.1% YoY), surprising on the upside and improving from a loss a year ago. This is the primary near-term bullish driver. Positive Sentiment: Product momentum cited by management: management flagged strong performance from Vector (third consecutive quarter of mid?teen sequential growth) and Create subscription strength — a positive signal for sustainable revenue. BusinessWire: Q4 results

Product momentum cited by management: management flagged strong performance from Vector (third consecutive quarter of mid?teen sequential growth) and Create subscription strength — a positive signal for sustainable revenue. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and bullish price targets: Oppenheimer upgraded U to “outperform” with a $38 target, and Needham reaffirmed a “buy” with a $50 target — both add buy-side momentum and coverage support. Oppenheimer upgrade Needham note

Analyst upgrades and bullish price targets: Oppenheimer upgraded U to “outperform” with a $38 target, and Needham reaffirmed a “buy” with a $50 target — both add buy-side momentum and coverage support. Positive Sentiment: Bullish options activity: unusually large call buying (?75,900 calls) indicates speculative/institutional bullish interest that can amplify intraday moves.

Bullish options activity: unusually large call buying (?75,900 calls) indicates speculative/institutional bullish interest that can amplify intraday moves. Neutral Sentiment: Board addition: Unity appointed Bernard Kim to its board, a governance/strategic development that may aid partnerships and execution but is not an immediate revenue driver. Board appointment

Board addition: Unity appointed Bernard Kim to its board, a governance/strategic development that may aid partnerships and execution but is not an immediate revenue driver. Negative Sentiment: Q1 revenue guide slightly light: Unity guided Q1 revenue to $480–$490M vs. a $491.8M consensus — a mild miss that tempers the beat and can pressure the stock if investors focus on near?term growth.

Q1 revenue guide slightly light: Unity guided Q1 revenue to $480–$490M vs. a $491.8M consensus — a mild miss that tempers the beat and can pressure the stock if investors focus on near?term growth. Negative Sentiment: Analyst pushback: UBS cut its target from $46 to $32 and holds a “neutral” view, reducing some of the upside narrative. UBS note

Analyst pushback: UBS cut its target from $46 to $32 and holds a “neutral” view, reducing some of the upside narrative. Negative Sentiment: Macro/AI skepticism and profitability risk: public commentary (e.g., Jim Cramer) that Unity could be hurt by AI plus continued negative net margin and ROE remind investors the company must maintain execution while scaling. Cramer comment

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on U. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Unity Software from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

About Unity Software

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software is a leading provider of a real-time 3D development platform that enables creators across industries to design, build and operate interactive, real-time experiences. Originally focused on the game development market, Unity’s technology now extends into sectors such as film, automotive, architecture, engineering and construction, delivering immersive content for mobile, desktop, console, augmented reality and virtual reality devices. The company’s core offering comprises a suite of authoring tools, runtime engines and cloud services that streamline the creation and deployment of interactive 3D applications.

The Unity Editor serves as the central hub where developers design scenes, script behavior and iterate on assets.

Featured Stories

