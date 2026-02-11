Plutus Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:PLUT) Short Interest Up 742.7% in January

Plutus Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:PLUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,475 shares, a growth of 742.7% from the January 15th total of 887 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,419 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,419 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Plutus Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLUT opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Plutus Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Plutus Financial Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Plutus Financial Group Company Profile

Plutus Financial Group, Inc is a diversified holding company focused on mortgage finance and credit services in the United States. Through its primary subsidiary, Plutus Financial, Inc, the company originates, underwrites and services residential and commercial mortgage loans. Since its incorporation in the early 1980s and subsequent listing on the NASDAQ, Plutus Financial Group has built its reputation on providing tailored financing solutions to homebuyers, real estate investors and developers.

The company’s product offerings include conventional mortgage loans, FHA and VA?insured programs, jumbo and non?conforming loans, construction financing and home equity lines of credit.

