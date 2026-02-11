GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF (NASDAQ:QCML) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF (NASDAQ:QCML – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,365 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the January 15th total of 43,156 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,451 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,451 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF stock. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF (NASDAQ:QCML – Free Report) by 298.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. owned approximately 4.30% of GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ:QCML opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.24. GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $30.56.

The GraniteShares 2x Long QCOM Daily ETF (QCML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Qualcomm Inc(QCOM) stock. QCML was launched on Feb 13, 2025 and is issued by GraniteShares.

