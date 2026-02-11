Odysight.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:ODYS) Short Interest Down 76.1% in January

Odysight.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:ODYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,965 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the January 15th total of 20,739 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,762 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,762 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Odysight.ai Price Performance

NASDAQ:ODYS opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.32. Odysight.ai has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $7.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95.

Get Odysight.ai alerts:

Odysight.ai (NASDAQ:ODYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter. Odysight.ai had a negative net margin of 420.41% and a negative return on equity of 56.38%.

Insider Activity at Odysight.ai

Institutional Trading of Odysight.ai

In other news, major shareholder Y.D. More Investments Ltd sold 323,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $1,077,065.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 644,063 shares of company stock worth $2,165,701 in the last three months. Insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Odysight.ai stock. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new position in shares of Odysight.ai Inc. (NASDAQ:ODYS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000. Odysight.ai accounts for approximately 0.1% of Noked Israel Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Noked Israel Ltd owned about 1.23% of Odysight.ai as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Odysight.ai in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ODYS

Odysight.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Odysight.ai, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of customized visual solutions for organizations across a variety of industries in the form of micro cameras and supplementary technologies. Its devices can used across the medical, aerospace, industrial, research, and defense industries. The company was founded on March 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Odysight.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odysight.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.