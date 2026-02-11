Gordon Haskett Raises Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $180.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Gordon Haskett from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dollar General from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.22.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $145.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.73. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $70.01 and a 12-month high of $154.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.33. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Bryan D. Wheeler sold 9,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.32, for a total value of $1,322,888.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,016,959.40. The trade was a 30.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $333,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 29,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,666.88. This represents a 7.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 58,673 shares of company stock worth $7,713,389 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.