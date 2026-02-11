BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Price Performance

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $12.48.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE: MUJ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal and New Jersey state income taxes. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by or on behalf of the State of New Jersey and its municipalities, authorities, and instrumentalities. By concentrating on high-quality New Jersey public finance obligations, MUJ aims to offer tax-efficient income for investors with exposure to the state’s credit profile.

The fund’s portfolio is actively managed by BlackRock’s municipal fixed income team, which conducts credit analysis and sector allocation to identify opportunities within New Jersey’s diverse municipal marketplace.

