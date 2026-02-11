Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:HBANM)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3563 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of HBANM opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.82. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $24.04.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, the company operates through its principal banking subsidiary, The Huntington National Bank, offering a comprehensive suite of financial services to individuals, small businesses, and larger corporate clients. Huntington is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol HBANM.

The company’s core business activities include commercial lending, consumer banking, and treasury management services.

