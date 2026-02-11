Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0464 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.1%

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,406,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,792,000 after acquiring an additional 47,505 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 32,865 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 20.7% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 14.3% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the period.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE: BTT) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors. Launched in 2018, the trust seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, while also aiming for total return. Shares of BTT trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering investors a means to access a portfolio of municipal securities through a publicly traded vehicle.

