Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GILD. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.85.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $153.54 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $93.37 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $190.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total transaction of $3,524,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 107,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,310.98. This represents a 20.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $625,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,713.60. This trade represents a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 319,391 shares of company stock valued at $44,141,101. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 319.0% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 16,288 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,415,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,139,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,630,000 after acquiring an additional 23,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.9% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 147,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham reiterated a Buy and raised its price target to $170, reflecting confidence in HIV momentum and margin expansion. Analyst Note

Needham reiterated a Buy and raised its price target to $170, reflecting confidence in HIV momentum and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its price target from $140 to $177 and kept a “sector outperform” stance — a sizable upside vs. the current price that supports further upside expectations. Benzinga

Scotiabank raised its price target from $140 to $177 and kept a “sector outperform” stance — a sizable upside vs. the current price that supports further upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald bumped its target to $155 and moved to Overweight, adding institutional buying interest. Benzinga

Cantor Fitzgerald bumped its target to $155 and moved to Overweight, adding institutional buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Gilead beat Q4 estimates — $1.86 EPS vs. $1.83 consensus and revenue roughly $7.9B — signaling continued strength in its core HIV and liver-disease franchises. Reuters

Gilead beat Q4 estimates — $1.86 EPS vs. $1.83 consensus and revenue roughly $7.9B — signaling continued strength in its core HIV and liver-disease franchises. Positive Sentiment: Board approved a 3.8% quarterly dividend increase to $0.82 per share (payable March 30), supporting income investors and the yield profile. Business Wire

Board approved a 3.8% quarterly dividend increase to $0.82 per share (payable March 30), supporting income investors and the yield profile. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 earnings materials and the conference call transcript provide detail on product trends (Yeztugo launch, HIV portfolio). Useful for modeling revenue cadence but not immediate market-moving by itself. Yahoo Finance

Q4 earnings materials and the conference call transcript provide detail on product trends (Yeztugo launch, HIV portfolio). Useful for modeling revenue cadence but not immediate market-moving by itself. Negative Sentiment: Gilead’s FY?2026 guidance came in light: EPS guidance $8.45–$8.85 (consensus ~$8.69) and revenue guidance $29.6–$30.0B vs. ~$30.1B consensus — investors focused on the downside of the outlook. Benzinga

Gilead’s FY?2026 guidance came in light: EPS guidance $8.45–$8.85 (consensus ~$8.69) and revenue guidance $29.6–$30.0B vs. ~$30.1B consensus — investors focused on the downside of the outlook. Negative Sentiment: Because guidance missed some street expectations, shares dipped in after?hours/extended trading — the immediate market reaction is driven more by forward guidance than yesterday’s beat. MSN

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.