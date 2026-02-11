Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Hits New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $35.10 and last traded at $39.3580, with a volume of 44536 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.23.
The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. Teradata had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 83.22%. The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Teradata has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS.
Key Headlines Impacting Teradata
Here are the key news stories impacting Teradata this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Earnings and revenue beat: Teradata reported Q4 GAAP EPS $0.38 and non?GAAP EPS $0.74, beating consensus, and revenue of $421M topped estimates — a direct catalyst for the stock move as it validates near-term profitability. Teradata Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Strong guidance lift: Management raised FY2026 EPS guidance to $2.55–2.65 (versus ~2.19 consensus) and Q1 EPS to $0.75–0.79 (vs. ~$0.60), signaling better-than-expected forward profitability and driving investor enthusiasm. Teradata earnings & guidance (MarketBeat summary)
- Positive Sentiment: Recurring revenue and ARR growth: Q4 total ARR $1.522B (up ~3%) and recurring revenue growth were highlighted, supporting revenue visibility and cash flow strength cited in the press release. Press release: Q4 & full-year results
- Positive Sentiment: AI and cloud narrative: Management and the earnings call emphasized cloud growth and AI innovations as multi-quarter upside drivers — investors are rewarding expected secular growth exposure. Earnings call highlights (Yahoo Finance)
- Positive Sentiment: Board refresh & activist engagement: Teradata announced a cooperation agreement with Lynrock Lake and plans to appoint Melissa Fisher to the board, which investors often view as constructive for governance and strategic focus. Board refresh announcement
- Neutral Sentiment: Market reaction coverage: Multiple outlets noted the premarket/after?hours jump (double?digit moves) as markets digested the beats and guidance — useful confirmation of the headlines but not new fundamental data. Benzinga mover coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: Full transcripts and analyst writeups available: Detailed earnings call transcripts and analyst summaries (Seeking Alpha, Yahoo, Zacks) provide color on customer wins, cloud mix and cost structure but mostly reinforce the positives already priced in. Earnings call transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution on valuation and cloud softness: TD Cowen’s Derrick Wood kept a Hold, citing that AI/hybrid strengths are offset by softer cloud trends and a full valuation — a reminder some analysts see limited near-term upside despite the beat. TipRanks / TD Cowen analyst note
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 175.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,913,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,938 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,549,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Teradata by 2,172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,108,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,731,000 after buying an additional 1,059,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teradata by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,953,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,306,000 after buying an additional 612,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,309,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.
Teradata Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28.
Teradata Company Profile
Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.
Central to Teradata’s product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.
