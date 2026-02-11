Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Hits New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $35.10 and last traded at $39.3580, with a volume of 44536 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.23.

The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. Teradata had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 83.22%. The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Teradata has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS.

Get Teradata alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting Teradata

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradata this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Teradata from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teradata

Institutional Trading of Teradata

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 175.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,913,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,938 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,549,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Teradata by 2,172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,108,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,731,000 after buying an additional 1,059,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teradata by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,953,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,306,000 after buying an additional 612,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,309,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata’s product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.