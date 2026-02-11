GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Announces Earnings Results

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of C$42.69 million for the quarter. GoGold Resources had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 4.64%.
GoGold Resources Trading Down 2.8%
GoGold Resources stock opened at C$3.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.04 and a beta of 1.37. GoGold Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.42 and a 52 week high of C$4.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.71.
About GoGold Resources
