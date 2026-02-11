Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Purchases 21,001 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $30,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $119.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.46. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $115.18 and a 52 week high of $120.43.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.367 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to three years and less than seven years. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

