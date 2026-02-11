James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

AZEK integration is accelerating — the company says it has already surpassed FY?2026 cost synergy targets and is confident of reaching a $125 million annualized cost synergy and a $125 million commercial synergy run?rate exiting FY?2027, supported by early distributor and dealer wins.

Q3 outperformance and tightened guidance — consolidated net sales rose 30% (including $275M AZEK), organic sales +1%, adjusted EBITDA was $330M (26.6%), and management raised full?year adjusted EBITDA guidance while reaffirming at least $200M of free cash flow for FY?2026.

Siding & Trim faces near?term pressure — legacy North America fiber cement organic net sales declined 2% in the quarter (lower volumes driven by new construction weakness in Texas, West and Southeast), and management expects an approximate 6% organic decline at the FY midpoint despite announced plant closures that will deliver ~$25M of annual cost savings starting in FY?2027.

TimberTech / Deck & Rail continues to outperform — mid?single digit sell?through growth, continued material?conversion momentum (decking ~25% converted), product innovation and channel expansion underpin management’s goal to outgrow the market and deliver 500–700 bps of growth above market over time.

JHX stock opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.80. James Hardie Industries has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $33.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $1,608,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the third quarter worth about $1,153,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the third quarter worth about $1,090,000. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries during the third quarter worth about $965,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of James Hardie Industries from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial set a $21.00 price objective on James Hardie Industries in a report on Monday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on James Hardie Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.93.

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE: JHX) is a global manufacturer of high-performance fiber cement building products. The company specializes in exterior cladding, trim and soffit, as well as interior backerboard solutions designed for residential and commercial construction. By combining cement, sand and cellulose fibers, James Hardie produces durable, low-maintenance materials that resist moisture, fire and termite damage, catering to builders, contractors and homeowners through a network of distributors and retail channels.

The company’s flagship products include Hardie® Plank® and Hardie® Panel® siding systems, Hardie® BackerBoard® for tile applications, and a range of architectural trim solutions.

