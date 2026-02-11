Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.64, but opened at $13.66. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $14.6150, with a volume of 9,411,035 shares changing hands.

Key Headlines Impacting Pagaya Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Pagaya Technologies this week:

Pagaya closed a $800M AAA-rated personal-loan ABS (PAID 2026-1) that exceeded the initial $600M target by ~33%, signaling strong institutional demand for assets sourced via Pagaya's AI credit model.

Deals and loan-pact coverage emphasize the value gap for AI-driven credit underwriting — a positive validation for Pagaya's product mix and securitization strategy.

Multiple brokers (Jefferies, Benchmark, Canaccord) cut price targets but kept Buy ratings, indicating conviction in the long-term thesis despite trimming near-term assumptions.

Transcripts and call materials from the Q4 earnings were published (useful for investor diligence on margins, loss rates and portfolio trends).

Q4 revenue of ~$334.8M missed Street expectations (~$348.8M) despite EPS beating $0.80 vs. est. $0.75; the revenue miss and commentary drove heavy downside in the immediate reaction.

Management issued softer revenue guidance: Q1 2026 revenue of $315–$335M (vs. consensus ~ $345.6M) and FY 2026 revenue guidance of $1.4–$1.6B (vs. ~$1.5B consensus), signaling a near-term growth pause that pressures sentiment.

Market reaction to the misses and guidance revision produced a sharp intraday sell-off in recent sessions, reflecting investor concern about growth resilience even as profitability improved.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PGY. Zacks Research cut shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Pagaya Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Pagaya Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.41. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 5.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.62.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Pagaya Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $334.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $348.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 9,750 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $224,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,873.88. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Sanjiv Das sold 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $90,695.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 129,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,378.14. The trade was a 2.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 21,256 shares of company stock valued at $547,198 over the last three months. Company insiders own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 1,386.2% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies is a financial technology company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to the credit and asset management industries. Through its proprietary data-driven platform, Pagaya analyzes vast datasets from consumer credit portfolios to build predictive risk models, enabling institutional investors to gain access to alternative credit products. The company’s solutions streamline underwriting, optimize portfolio construction and facilitate the efficient securitization of consumer loans, credit card receivables and other asset classes.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York, Pagaya has expanded its operations to serve financial institutions and asset managers primarily in the United States.

