Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires 11,469 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 102.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $229.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $230.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.40.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

