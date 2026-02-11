Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Adient (ADNT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Adient (NYSE: ADNT) recently:
- 2/9/2026 – Adient had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $22.50 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2026 – Adient had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2026 – Adient had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2026 – Adient had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2026 – Adient had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2026 – Adient was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/23/2026 – Adient had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2026 – Adient was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/23/2026 – Adient had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2026 – Adient had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 1/14/2026 – Adient was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2026 – Adient was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.
- 1/12/2026 – Adient had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 2,500 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $49,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 116,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,736.75. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
Serving major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around the world, Adient works closely with automakers to develop lightweight, comfortable and safety-oriented seating systems.
