Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Adient (ADNT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Adient (NYSE: ADNT) recently:

2/9/2026 – Adient had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $22.50 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Adient had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Adient had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Adient had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Adient had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Adient was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Adient had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Adient was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/23/2026 – Adient had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Adient had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/14/2026 – Adient was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – Adient was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.

1/12/2026 – Adient had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 2,500 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $49,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 116,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,736.75. This trade represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) is a leading global supplier of automotive seating and interior components. Established in 2016 through a spin-off from Johnson Controls, the company designs, engineers and manufactures complete seat assemblies, seat structures, mechanisms, foams, textiles, trim and electronics. Adient’s product portfolio spans a wide range of seating solutions, from entry-level designs to luxury and high-performance seats, and extends to interior modules such as door panels and center consoles.

Serving major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around the world, Adient works closely with automakers to develop lightweight, comfortable and safety-oriented seating systems.

