Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 2.4%

PFG opened at $93.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.47. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $97.88. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ: PFG) is a global financial services company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, that provides a range of retirement, investment and insurance solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. The firm’s business is organized around retirement services, asset management, and insurance products designed to help clients plan, invest for, and protect income over the long term.

Principal’s product and service offerings include retirement plan recordkeeping and administration for employer-sponsored plans, individual and group retirement annuities, life and disability insurance, employee benefits solutions, and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.