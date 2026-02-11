Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Trading Up 26.3% – Time to Buy?

Kincora Copper Limited (CVE:KCC – Get Free Report) shot up 26.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.25. 234,730 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 474% from the average session volume of 40,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

Positive Sentiment: Drilling recommenced and program expanded/upgraded at Nevertire — Kincora and AngloGold Ashanti Exploration have resumed drilling and increased the scope and technical level of the campaign, which raises the near?term chance of new high?impact results and exploration upside. Kincora and AngloGold Ashanti Exploration Expands and Upgrades Nevertire with Drilling Recommenced

Partnering with AngloGold Ashanti Exploration provides technical scale and de?risking — involvement of a large, experienced explorer can improve program design, increase credibility of results and may bring funding or cost?sharing benefits. Neutral Sentiment: Market reaction depends on drill results and timing — the announcement is a procedural catalyst; value will be driven by intercept quality, assay turnaround and follow?up plans (no assay results were reported in the release).

Market reaction depends on drill results and timing — the announcement is a procedural catalyst; value will be driven by intercept quality, assay turnaround and follow?up plans (no assay results were reported in the release). Negative Sentiment: Exploration risk and timeline remain — expanded drilling increases near term spend and there is no guarantee of economic mineralization; results may take weeks–months and negative or inconclusive assays could reverse gains.

Kincora Copper Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.87.

About Kincora Copper

Kincora Copper Limited engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Mongolia and Australia. It primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Trundle Project, including one license covering an area of 167km2 located in the Junee-Narromine volcanic belt of the Macquarie Arc. The company was formerly known as Brazilian Diamonds Limited and changed its name to Kincora Copper Limited in January 2011. Kincora Copper Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

