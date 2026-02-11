iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.96 and last traded at $51.9570, with a volume of 96729 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.29.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.00. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 282,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,562,000 after acquiring an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 220,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 138,736 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $780,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 213,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,805,000.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.