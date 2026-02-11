Short Interest in Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Increases By 9,217.3%

Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 50,686 shares, an increase of 9,217.3% from the January 15th total of 544 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,516 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,516 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hypermarcas Stock Up 0.7%

Hypermarcas stock opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43. Hypermarcas has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Hypermarcas had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 12.03%.The firm had revenue of $408.83 million during the quarter.

Hypermarcas Company Profile

Hypermarcas SA is a Brazil-based consumer health and pharmaceutical company whose shares trade over the counter in the United States under the symbol HYPMY. Founded in the early 2000s and headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, the company operates as a holding group for a broad portfolio of branded products in the healthcare and personal care sectors.

Through its various subsidiaries, Hypermarcas develops, manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter medications, alongside personal care, baby care, home care and nutritional supplement products.

