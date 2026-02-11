Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.49 and last traded at $31.3150, with a volume of 5883177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.47.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $82.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 58,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,212 shares during the period. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC now owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Arsenal Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $931,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 46,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victrix Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,466,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

