Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF $SCHH

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 640,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,642 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $13,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 313.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $22.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.99.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

