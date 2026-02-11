Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE)

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $59.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 77.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $59.00 price target on shares of Hinge Health in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hinge Health from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Hinge Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Hinge Health in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hinge Health in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hinge Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.63.

Shares of HNGE stock opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.93. Hinge Health has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $62.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.53.

Hinge Health declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Hinge Health news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,654,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $79,016,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners X. L. sold 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $29,036,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,383,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,517,465.35. The trade was a 17.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 2,805,105 shares of company stock valued at $128,216,614 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hinge Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hinge Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hinge Health by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hinge Health in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Hinge Health in the third quarter worth $49,000.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results materially beat expectations — Hinge reported $0.31 EPS (versus ~$0.04 consensus) and revenue up ~45.5% YoY, citing record quarterly results and strong sales momentum. This beat and commentary on selling wins appear to be the primary catalyst. Hinge Health soars as Q4 earnings triple estimates, outlook tops consensus

Q4 results materially beat expectations — Hinge reported $0.31 EPS (versus ~$0.04 consensus) and revenue up ~45.5% YoY, citing record quarterly results and strong sales momentum. This beat and commentary on selling wins appear to be the primary catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY2026 and Q1 revenue guidance — Management updated FY2026 revenue guidance to $732M–$742M (above the ~$701.6M consensus) and Q1 revenue to $171M–$173M (above ~$159.9M consensus), signaling continued commercial momentum and driving investor optimism about revenue trajectory. Q4 press release / slide deck

Raised FY2026 and Q1 revenue guidance — Management updated FY2026 revenue guidance to $732M–$742M (above the ~$701.6M consensus) and Q1 revenue to $171M–$173M (above ~$159.9M consensus), signaling continued commercial momentum and driving investor optimism about revenue trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Management projects ~25% revenue growth for 2026 and highlights AI investments — Company expects FY2026 revenue to reach ~$732M and is emphasizing AI-driven care expansion as a growth lever, which supports a positive growth story and multiple expansion hopes. Hinge Health projects 2026 revenue to hit $732M buoyed by strong growth, AI investments

Management projects ~25% revenue growth for 2026 and highlights AI investments — Company expects FY2026 revenue to reach ~$732M and is emphasizing AI-driven care expansion as a growth lever, which supports a positive growth story and multiple expansion hopes. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and detail available — The full Q4 2025 earnings call transcript provides color on wins, margin progression and sales cadence for investors doing deeper diligence. Q4 2025 earnings call transcript

Earnings call transcript and detail available — The full Q4 2025 earnings call transcript provides color on wins, margin progression and sales cadence for investors doing deeper diligence. Negative Sentiment: Technical/valuation headwinds — Despite the beat, the stock still trades below its 50-day ($44.11) and 200-day ($48.93) moving averages and remains closer to its 52-week low than its high, which could limit upside until momentum sustains; market-cap and trailing metrics also reflect investor caution. No link

Hinge Health (NYSE: HNGE) is a digital musculoskeletal (MSK) clinic that provides end-to-end solutions for the prevention and management of musculoskeletal conditions. The company’s platform combines wearable motion sensors, personalized exercise therapy guided by licensed physical therapists, and behavioral health coaching to deliver tailored treatment plans. By integrating technology with evidence-based clinical protocols, Hinge Health aims to reduce pain, improve mobility and decrease reliance on more invasive interventions such as surgery or opioid prescriptions.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Francisco, Hinge Health partners with employers, health plans and other payers to offer its self-directed, app-based programs.

