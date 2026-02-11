Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,333,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478,523 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Robinhood Markets worth $190,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 3,615.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,555,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,910,000 after buying an additional 11,244,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $973,122,000. Paradigm Operations LP purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,979,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $322,823,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 81.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,942,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Dbs Bank raised Robinhood Markets to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. CICC Research started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.23.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $85.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.97. The stock has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.43. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $45,611,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $630,262.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,614.84. This represents a 39.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,537,615 shares of company stock valued at $182,272,702 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

