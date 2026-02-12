TC Energy (TRP) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share and revenue of $2.9376 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 13, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

TC Energy Trading Up 1.9%

TRP opened at $60.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.73. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.32.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,443,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,155,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $493,475,000 after buying an additional 330,694 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,096,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in TC Energy by 34.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 926,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,224,000 after buying an additional 239,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,596,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,928,000 after acquiring an additional 127,810 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) is a North American energy infrastructure company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Formerly known as TransCanada, the company rebranded as TC Energy to reflect its broad presence across Canada, the United States and Mexico. TC Energy develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets that play a central role in the transportation and delivery of energy across the continent.

The company’s principal businesses include long?distance natural gas transmission, liquids (crude oil) pipelines, natural gas storage and power generation.

