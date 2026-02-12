Sensient Technologies (SXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $395.70 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 13, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

SXT stock opened at $102.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.58. Sensient Technologies has a 52-week low of $67.61 and a 52-week high of $121.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensient Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 3,985 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $378,654.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,502.56. The trade was a 18.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 16.7% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global leader in the manufacture and supply of colors, flavors and fragrances for a broad range of end-markets. The company develops and produces ingredients that enhance the appearance, taste and scent of products in the food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care and household sectors. Its portfolio includes natural and synthetic colorants, botanical and artificial flavor systems, fragrance compounds and specialty chemical offerings tailored to customer specifications.

Within its flavor and fragrance division, Sensient provides custom formulations for sweet, savory and umami taste profiles along with fragrance blends for personal care and cosmetic applications.

