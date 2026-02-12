Kistos (LON:KIST) Insider Andrew Austin Sells 13,191 Shares

Kistos Holdings Plc (LON:KIST – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Austin sold 13,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220, for a total value of £29,020.20.

Kistos Stock Performance

KIST traded down GBX 4 during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 260. The stock had a trading volume of 384,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,321. The firm has a market capitalization of £215.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 1.80. Kistos Holdings Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 113 and a twelve month high of GBX 270. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 201.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 177.86.

Get Kistos alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Kistos from GBX 280 to GBX 285 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 285.

About Kistos

(Get Free Report)

Kistos is an independent, integrated energy company with upstream and midstream operations across international markets.

Our operations span the UK, Norway, and the Netherlands. Kistos’ investments across the value chain include upstream operations, both offshore and onshore, and the operation of critical infrastructure to process and store hydrocarbons for ready deployment in the energy market.

Central to our approach is operating with industry-leading sustainability and social responsibility credentials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kistos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kistos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.