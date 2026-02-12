Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV) Trading Down 2.8% – Here’s Why

Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 52 and last traded at GBX 52. Approximately 5,659 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 61,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.50.

Northern 2 VCT Stock Down 2.8%

The firm has a market cap of £132.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 53.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 54.17.

Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Northern 2 VCT had a net margin of 7,373.23% and a return on equity of 335.60%.

In related news, insider Thomas Chambers bought 49,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 59 per share, for a total transaction of £29,030.36. Also, insider Ranjan Ramparia acquired 16,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 59 per share, for a total transaction of £9,995.19. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern 2 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. It prefer to invest in growth capital investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, buyout, mature, and early stage investments. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund prefers to invest in unquoted and AIM-quoted companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in all sectors, manufacturing and service businesses except real estate.

