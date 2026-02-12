NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Trading Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €16.44 and last traded at €16.34. 41,773 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 99,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.20.

NORMA Group Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €14.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of €15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $534.33 million, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. It also offers various products for stormwater management, landscape irrigation, and joining components for water infrastructure solutions. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names.

