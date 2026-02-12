Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Shares Up 1.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 449.40 and last traded at GBX 445. Approximately 312,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 149,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 440.
The firm has a market capitalization of £143.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 393.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 362.58.
Ramsdens (LON:RFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported GBX 37 earnings per share for the quarter. Ramsdens had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 15.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Ramsdens Holdings PLC will post 20.0899991 EPS for the current year.
