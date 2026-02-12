Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Shares Up 1.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 449.40 and last traded at GBX 445. Approximately 312,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 149,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 440.

Ramsdens Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £143.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 393.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 362.58.

Get Ramsdens alerts:

Ramsdens (LON:RFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported GBX 37 earnings per share for the quarter. Ramsdens had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 15.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Ramsdens Holdings PLC will post 20.0899991 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ramsdens

Ramsdens Company Profile

In other news, insider Simon Edward Herrick acquired 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 344 per share, with a total value of £674.24. Insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsdens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsdens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.