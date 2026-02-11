Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 23.00% from the stock’s previous close.

RPD has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research lowered Rapid7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RPD

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $680.34 million, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.79. Rapid7 has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $38.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average of $16.95.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a return on equity of 67.30% and a net margin of 2.61%.The company had revenue of $217.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Rapid7’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Rapid7 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.320 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapid7

In related news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 41,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.71 per share, for a total transaction of $652,671.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,760,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,201,940.79. This trade represents a 0.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc Evan Brown acquired 3,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 51,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,125.22. This represents a 6.14% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 67,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,202. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Rapid7 by 26.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 326,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 69,122 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 48.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 86,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 28,115 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in Rapid7 by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 12,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Rapid7 by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 78,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Rapid7 News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rapid7 this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — GAAP/non?GAAP beats: EPS $0.44 vs. $0.40 consensus and revenue $217.4M vs. ~$215M expected; shows the business still generating growth and margin leverage. MarketBeat Earnings Snapshot

Q4 results beat expectations — GAAP/non?GAAP beats: EPS $0.44 vs. $0.40 consensus and revenue $217.4M vs. ~$215M expected; shows the business still generating growth and margin leverage. Positive Sentiment: Strong cash flow and liquidity — full?year free cash flow ~$130M and cash & equivalents + gov’t securities ~$659M, providing runway for product investment and M&A flexibility. Press Release

Strong cash flow and liquidity — full?year free cash flow ~$130M and cash & equivalents + gov’t securities ~$659M, providing runway for product investment and M&A flexibility. Positive Sentiment: Product and partner momentum — ARR remains sizable at $840M; notable commercial moves (general availability of MDR for Microsoft, partnership with ARMO) support long?term growth in AI?driven security services. Press Release

Product and partner momentum — ARR remains sizable at $840M; notable commercial moves (general availability of MDR for Microsoft, partnership with ARMO) support long?term growth in AI?driven security services. Neutral Sentiment: Industry recognition — Rapid7 cited as a Leader in Gartner’s 2025 Magic Quadrant for Exposure Assessment Platforms, which supports competitive positioning but is not an immediate earnings driver. Press Release

Industry recognition — Rapid7 cited as a Leader in Gartner’s 2025 Magic Quadrant for Exposure Assessment Platforms, which supports competitive positioning but is not an immediate earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Revenue guidance disappointed — FY2026 revenue guidance $835M–$843M vs. consensus ~ $870M; Q1 revenue guidance $207M–$209M below the ~$213M Street estimate. That top?line shortfall is the primary driver of the stock decline. Guidance Coverage

Revenue guidance disappointed — FY2026 revenue guidance $835M–$843M vs. consensus ~ $870M; Q1 revenue guidance $207M–$209M below the ~$213M Street estimate. That top?line shortfall is the primary driver of the stock decline. Negative Sentiment: Q1 EPS guide below consensus — company guided $0.29–$0.32 for Q1 vs. ~ $0.34 consensus, signaling near?term margin compression as Rapid7 continues AI/security investments. (Full?year non?GAAP EPS guide was slightly above consensus, but investors focused on near?term miss.) Earnings Call Highlights

Q1 EPS guide below consensus — company guided $0.29–$0.32 for Q1 vs. ~ $0.34 consensus, signaling near?term margin compression as Rapid7 continues AI/security investments. (Full?year non?GAAP EPS guide was slightly above consensus, but investors focused on near?term miss.) Negative Sentiment: Flat ARR and modest growth — ARR of $840M was flat year?over?year and full?year revenue rose only ~2%, raising concerns that subscription expansion is slowing and making guidance misses more meaningful. QuiverQuant Summary

Flat ARR and modest growth — ARR of $840M was flat year?over?year and full?year revenue rose only ~2%, raising concerns that subscription expansion is slowing and making guidance misses more meaningful. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: several outlets note the stock dropped despite the beat, reflecting investor focus on the weaker guidance and ARR stagnation. MSN Coverage

About Rapid7

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc is a publicly traded cybersecurity company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 2000, the company has specialized in delivering cloud-based security data and analytics solutions designed to help organizations detect, investigate, and remediate cyber threats. Rapid7 operates under the NASDAQ symbol “RPD” and serves a broad range of industries, including technology, financial services, healthcare, retail, and the public sector.

The core of Rapid7’s offering is its Insight platform, a unified, cloud-native security operations and analytics suite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.