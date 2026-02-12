IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) vs. Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) and IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Gas & Electric and IDACORP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Gas & Electric 1 6 7 0 2.43 IDACORP 1 1 8 0 2.70

Pacific Gas & Electric presently has a consensus price target of $20.55, suggesting a potential upside of 20.18%. IDACORP has a consensus price target of $137.67, suggesting a potential downside of 0.08%. Given Pacific Gas & Electric’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pacific Gas & Electric is more favorable than IDACORP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

78.6% of Pacific Gas & Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of IDACORP shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Pacific Gas & Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of IDACORP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Pacific Gas & Electric has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDACORP has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Gas & Electric and IDACORP”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Gas & Electric $24.42 billion 1.54 $2.51 billion $1.19 14.37 IDACORP $1.83 billion 4.08 $289.17 million $5.82 23.67

Pacific Gas & Electric has higher revenue and earnings than IDACORP. Pacific Gas & Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDACORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Gas & Electric and IDACORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Gas & Electric 10.93% 11.10% 2.42% IDACORP 17.59% 9.35% 3.27%

Dividends

Pacific Gas & Electric pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. IDACORP pays an annual dividend of $3.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Pacific Gas & Electric pays out 16.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. IDACORP pays out 60.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pacific Gas & Electric has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and IDACORP has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. IDACORP is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

IDACORP beats Pacific Gas & Electric on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Gas & Electric

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada. As of December 31, 2023, it had approximately 4,762 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines; 23 step-up transmission substations located at power plants; 21 transmission substations; 11 switching stations; 30 mixed-use transmission and distribution substations; 186 energized distribution substations; and 29,714 pole-miles of distribution lines, and 131 MW of battery storage, as well as provides electric utility services to approximately 633,000 retail customers in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. The company serves commercial and industrial customers, which involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, government, and education. It also invests in housing and other real estate tax credit investments. IDACORP, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

