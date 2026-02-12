Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives $23.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.8333.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital set a $20.00 target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $17.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.25 million, a P/E ratio of -437.64 and a beta of 1.78. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $35.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $448.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.66 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 415.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 292.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc operates a chain of combined restaurant and entertainment venues designed to appeal to families, young adults and corporate groups. Each location features a full-service restaurant and bar alongside an arcade gaming area with ticket-based redemption, virtual reality experiences and skill-based games. Many venues also include multiple large-screen televisions and a sports bar atmosphere, catering to fans who wish to watch live sporting events in a social setting.

The company was founded in 1982 by David Corriveau and James “Buster” Corley, opening its first location in Dallas, Texas.

