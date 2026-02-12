Head-To-Head Survey: Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) and Xinyi Solar (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sunrun and Xinyi Solar”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrun $2.04 billion 2.18 -$2.85 billion ($11.18) -1.71 Xinyi Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Xinyi Solar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunrun.

This table compares Sunrun and Xinyi Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrun -106.50% 19.34% 3.38% Xinyi Solar N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sunrun and Xinyi Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrun 1 8 13 0 2.55 Xinyi Solar 1 0 0 0 1.00

Sunrun presently has a consensus price target of $19.99, suggesting a potential upside of 4.38%. Given Sunrun’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sunrun is more favorable than Xinyi Solar.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Sunrun shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Sunrun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sunrun beats Xinyi Solar on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Xinyi Solar

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers ultra-clear patterned solar glasses, back glasses, and anti-reflective coating solar glasses to photovoltaic module manufacturers. It also develops, operates, and manages solar farms; and provides engineering, procurement, and construction services. In addition, the company engages in the provision of solar power systems; and trading of solar glass products. Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

