ATB Capital Cuts Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target to C$94.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective lowered by ATB Capital from C$100.00 to C$94.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ABX has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$77.50 to C$82.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Cormark increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.50.

Barrick Gold Trading Up 1.6%

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$64.79 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$24.28 and a 1 year high of C$74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$63.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$50.36. The stock has a market cap of C$108.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 13.19%.The company had revenue of C$3.41 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 2.2422764 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick is a leading global mining, exploration and development company. With one of the largest portfolios of world-class and long-life gold and copper assets in the industry – including six of the world’s Tier One gold mines -Barrick’s operations and projects span 18 countries and five continents. Barrick is also the largest gold producer in the United States. We create real, long-term value for all stakeholders through responsible mining, strong partnerships and a disciplined approach to growth.

