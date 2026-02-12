Analysts Set HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target at $119.60

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.60.

Several research firms have commented on HQY. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. JMP Securities set a $122.00 target price on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th.

In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $1,046,036.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,073.90. This trade represents a 19.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,007,290.88. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,957. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 21.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 349,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,108,000 after purchasing an additional 61,317 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 100,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in HealthEquity by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,265,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,543,000 after buying an additional 701,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,741,000 after buying an additional 48,621 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $76.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.24. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $74.07 and a 1-year high of $116.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $322.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.92 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.86%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-3.950 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

