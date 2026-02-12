Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives $251.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $251.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 548.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $285.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.89. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $142.95 and a 52 week high of $306.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 26.10%.

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company’s portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

